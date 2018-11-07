Elaut, S&B Reach Settlement

Elaut and S&B Entertainment/St. Louis Game Co. (SLGC) reached a settlement in a lawsuit claiming S&B infringed on Elaut patents. The suit involved Elaut’s patent for color-changing LED lights used in crane machines. As part of the settlement, Elaut granted S&B and SLGC a license to use the LED patent for their full line of linked color-changing crane machines – which includes the Neon World (pictured), Ticket World, Prize Rocket, Duck World, Carnival Crane and Route 66. The license extends through 2030.

Eric Verstraeten, Managing Director of Elaut NV, stated, “The settlement of this lawsuit is good for both parties. We are pleased to extend the use of our technology to S&B. They have been long established with almost three decades of high-quality crane production and are well known in the amusement industry for their innovation.”

“S&B Entertainment clearly recognizes the value of this technology and acknowledges that Elaut devoted considerable resources to bring this revolutionary feature to the marketplace,” added Glenn Kramer, CEO of Elaut USA. “Elaut will continue to vigorously protect its intellectual property and will not hesitate to file suit against any party that infringes that patent or any other Elaut patent or trademark.”

Brian Riggles, principal and CEO of S&B and SLGC, said, “We have full respect for the intellectual property of other manufacturers and devote considerable energy in protecting our own patents. Together with Elaut, we will identify potential infringements so we can protect our license and build on this unique technology for the next generation of cranes. We are very pleased to have amicably resolved this matter with Elaut and to have been licensed under the patent. We believe that color-changing LEDs enhance our machines and the player’s experience.”