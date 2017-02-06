AMI Announces LeAnn Rimes Contest

After nearly two decades of stardom in the world of country music, LeAnn Rimes has released another album: Remnants. The album dropped on Feb. 3, and in celebration, AMI joined with Sony Nashville to give three fans a chance to win a prize pack from the artist.

The contest runs only until Feb. 15, and AMI fans can enter for the chance to win one grand prize or one of two smaller prize packs. The grand prize includes an autographed microphone, a photo of Rimes, a copy of Remnants on CD, a t-shirt, a phone case and a year-long membership to Rimes’ fan club. Two other lucky winners will have the chance to receive a prize pack full of swag.

In order to win, interested AMI fans must visit a participating juke, go to the AMI Facebook page or use AMI’s BarLink mobile app.