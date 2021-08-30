Zombieland VR Developer Raises $2.1M for Growth

XR Games, the developer behind 2021’s Zombieland: Headshot Fever, has raised $2.1 million to grow its team and continue making VR content.

According to Upload VR, the studio recently announced it will use the investment to hire another 20 people at its studio in the U.K. The company’s first release was Angry Birds Under Pressure VR, followed by this year’s Zombieland game – both published by the VR arm of Sony Pictures.

Zombieland is a fast-paced arcade shooter that allows players to repeat courses in order to get the highest score. Click here to watch the trailer and learn more at www.xrgames.io.