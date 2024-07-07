Zero Latency Announces Flexible 6-Player Arena

Zero Latency VR recently announced new flexible 6-player sizes for their free-roam arena, which aim to allow multi-attraction centers “more adaptability and awesome experiences in compact spaces.”

The new arenas come in two new size variants – 10×10 meters and 14×7 meters. Zero Latency said the arena variants can “slot in comfortably with family entertainment centers, VR centers, amusement parks, arcades, resorts and more.”

The company also shared statistics saying that 81% of consumers now consider virtual reality to be an extremely or very appealing entertainment concept. Go to www.zerolatencyvr.com for more information.