Zap Zone Gets Intercard

Intercard recently installed another system for Zap Zone at its FEC in Farmington, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. According to the company, this is the eighth Zap Zone center to make the switch to Intercard.

The Zap Zone chain’s attractions include a huge redemption arcade, laser tag, Glo-Golf, bumper cars and more.

Below, from left to right upon completion of the recent installation, are Zap Zone tech Brian, Intercard installer Josh Colby, Zap Zone’s owner and manager Ghelan Ismail and Zap Zone techs Matt and Mish. Learn more at www.intercardinc.com.