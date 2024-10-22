Winner’s Circle Venue Coming Soon in Colorado

A 28,000-sq.-ft. FEC called Winner’s Circle is getting its final touches in time for an early November opening.

BizWest reports the center, owned and operated by Adam and Leslie Schubert, will include an arcade, duckpin bowling, axe throwing, mini-golf and two full-service bars with a restaurant.

“We wanted to create a place that offers something for everyone, whether you’re here for a family outing, a corporate event, or just a fun night out with friends,” Adam Schubert said in a statement.

Head to www.winnerscirclecolorado.com to learn more.