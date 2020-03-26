 “We’ll Get Through This Together”

Embed CEO Renee Welsh recently wrote a letter to customers on the coronavirus pandemic and how the company has responded to it, noting, “Our e-lights are on. We’re connected. It’s business as usual.”

Even though Embed’s offices are operating with a “skeleton crew” for the foreseeable future, most of their teams are working remotely, Welsh reported, with customer care agents ready to support customers through this difficult time. All business travel has been suspended and all sales-related matters will be handled via phone or video conference.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the people, our partners and their businesses, affected by this pandemic,” Welsh wrote. “Please know we are actively monitoring the situation and have precautions in place to ensure the health of our employees, partners and customers across the globe.”

Embed continues to post blogs on its website to guide customers as well. Visit www.embedcard.com for more information.