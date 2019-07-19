Bushnell Debuts Futuristic Board Game

Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell has teamed up with Hollywood creative director Zai Ortiz to create X2 Games and the duo just announced an Alexa-powered board game called St. Noire, available exclusively through Amazon.

The game, which will be released Aug. 15, is a murder mystery that “randomizes the identity of the killer and the victim every playthrough to keep things fresh.” The Alexa technology powers the game’s “immersive background sounds and cinematic voice performances,” according to Engadget. In total, there are more than 2,500 lines of dialogue performed by actors portraying 12 different characters.

It’s the player’s job to be the detective, visiting various locations and talking to the characters, working to find the inconsistencies in their claims and piecing together clues to find the real killer.

“By incorporating voice-control mechanics into the traditional tabletop format, we are transforming the board game landscape, as well as pushing the boundaries of what Smart Speaker gaming means,” said Ortiz.

More information is available at www.st-noire.com.