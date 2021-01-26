Visit RePlay, Others at ShowUp Next Week

RePlay will be among the dozens of exhibitors at next week’s ShowUp FEC Convention, which will be held virtually from Feb. 1-3. Click here to get a pay-what-you-want ticket (that pricing structure, by the way, ends on Friday).

Visit our booth and be sure to check out the latest the industry has to offer during trade show hours (10:45-11:45 a.m. and 1:45-3 p.m. each day of the event). The virtual expo hall will allow customers to meet with exhibitors and see what they have to offer.

Aside from that, you’ll be able to attend various panels and educational sessions, press conferences unveiling new products and more. Click here to see the full agenda or visit www.showup.events for more info.