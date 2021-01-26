Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Visit RePlay, Others at ShowUp Next Week

Visit RePlay, Others at ShowUp Next Week

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

RePlay will be among the dozens of exhibitors at next week’s ShowUp FEC Convention, which will be held virtually from Feb. 1-3. Click here to get a pay-what-you-want ticket (that pricing structure, by the way, ends on Friday).

ShowUp logo - Feb. 2021

Visit our booth and be sure to check out the latest the industry has to offer during trade show hours (10:45-11:45 a.m. and 1:45-3 p.m. each day of the event). The virtual expo hall will allow customers to meet with exhibitors and see what they have to offer.

Aside from that, you’ll be able to attend various panels and educational sessions, press conferences unveiling new products and more. Click here to see the full agenda or visit www.showup.events for more info.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.