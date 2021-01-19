Virtuix Announces 2021 Prize Pool for VR Esports

VR attraction and game maker Virtuix just announced their cash prize pool of $100,000 for the 2021 Omni Arena esports series. With the sizable prize pool, the company aims to help attract guests back to entertainment venues following the lockdowns of 2020.

“By offering a $100,000 prize pool, our esports series attracts customers to FECs and drives repeat play,” said founder and CEO Jan Goetgeluk. “Our top teams play dozens of times a quarter, treating these tournaments as seriously as a bowling league.”

The Omni Arena’s esports function is built into the attraction and guests at the venue can simply play the designated weekly and monthly contests with their high scores appearing on global leaderboards automatically.

“Ordinarily, organizing esports tournaments is a lot of work for operators,” Goetgeluk said. “Omni Arena’s built-in functionality removes this burden. By making esports contests easy to run and offering a large prize pool, we hope to help FECs turn a corner after a challenging 2020.” Players can find more information and sign up at www.omniverse.global.Click here to familiarize yourself with the Omni Arena or visit www.virtuix.com for more info.