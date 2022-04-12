Trending
RePlay Magazine
Virtual Dining Concepts Gives Another Option

By on INSTANT REPLAY

Virtual Dining Concepts has been busy helping kitchens across the U.S. generate incremental revenue by adding one of the company’s virtual brands into their operations.

One such business is High 5 Entertainment in Austin, Texas. “Ever since we partnered with Virtual Dining Concepts, we have seen a huge increase in to-go revenue,” they said. “Having this as an added revenue stream during this pandemic has been a game-changer. This has also made a positive impact on our labor line.”

VDC allows centers to capture off-premise revenue and enhance their in-house offerings. More than 50 locations are currently benefiting from their virtual brand services. Learn more at www.virtualdiningconcepts.com.

