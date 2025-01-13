Virginia Middle Schoolers Build Homemade Pinballs

The eighth grade STEM classes at Montevideo Middle School in Penn Laird, Va., recently built and coded homemade pinball machines from scratch, inspired by a viral video of a cardboard arcade game from a student in California, WHSV reported.

Students used old pizza boxes to create the frames and then came up with themes like Super Mario Bros., SpongeBob, Alice in Wonderland and more. The entire playfields, flippers and plunger were made of cardboard, too.

They also added wiring and coded the machines to light up and keep score. The project is part of a larger push to integrate coding into education, the school explained.