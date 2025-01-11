Submissions Open for AMOA’s Innovator, Operator’s Choice Awards

If you have a new product or service that is highly “innovative” or “operator-friendly,” AMOA needs to hear about it by Friday, Jan. 24, to be considered for their 2025 Innovator Awards Program and Operator’s Choice Awards Program. (Click here for the full criteria and application.)

The Innovator Awards recognize the efforts of manufacturers and suppliers “in bringing exciting, new products to market for the amusement and entertainment industry,” the association says. The Operator’s Choice Awards recognize those products that are especially operator-friendly.

The winners will be announced at the 2025 Amusement Expo in March. Last year’s winners included Amusement Connect and Rocket Amusements in the Innovator category. Operator’s Choice Award winners were Amusement Connect, Embed, The Really Big Crane Company and TouchTunes.