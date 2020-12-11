Univest Offers No Payments till May on Pearl Fishery

LAI Games recently announced a financing program through Univest Capital on their redemption game Pearl Fishery. For a limited time, qualified buyers can finance the game at 7.99% APR for a single unit or 5.99% for two or more units.

Finance terms range from 36-60 months and there are no payments until May 2021. Pearl Fishery is “a unique twist on the classic coin pusher,” and LAI Games said it has become a player favorite with some locations installing two units back-to-back.

For full finance program details, contact your LAI Games authorized distributor. Learn more about Pearl Fishery and see a video of gameplay at www.laigames.com/games/pearl-fishery.