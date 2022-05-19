UNIS New Games Ready to Ship in June

“Get your games for the summer!” UNIS said to customers recently. They’re excited about a number of new games ready to ship from their Dallas, Texas, facility in June.

Among them are Grand Prize crane machines (available in 31” and 45” sizes), Extreme Shot basketball, To Tha Net Jr. basketball and the realistic fishing game Treasure Cove, which features a 75” LED monitor.

The company will be attending the Licensing Expo next week in Las Vegas (May 24-26) and will also be showing off the games at Bowl Expo from June 29-30. They’ll also have Wicked Tuna and Bigfoot Crush, their top two licensed products.

Learn more at www.unistechnology.com.