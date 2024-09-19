Uncanny X-Men Making Public Debut at IAAPA Europe

The Uncanny X-Men, Stern Pinball’s latest machine, will make its debut at the upcoming IAAPA Expo Europe, Sept. 24-26 in Amsterdam. The company will be showing off games in booth #8013.

Along with the new X-Men, Stern Pinball will have John Wick, JAWS, Venom, Deadpool, Godzilla and Stranger Things available for play at the European show.

The company will be represented there by Gary Stern, Seth Davis, John Buscaglia, Doug Skor, Lloyd Dortant and Pat Powers, who will be ready to answer any questions.

To see the full lineup, go to www.sternpinball.com.