Triotech Wins Two MENALAC Awards

Triotech was recognized with two MENALAC Awards during the Middle East show, held recently in Dubai.

The first award went to the VR interactive coin-op simulator Storm for Best New Product in the FEC category. The second award was for the interactive attraction Hyper Ride for Best New Concept.

“This is a great honor for Triotech and its passionate team of dedicated industry veterans,” said CEO Ernest Yale. “To be recognized by peers is always a positive sign that we’re creating attractions and rides that are fun, unique and bring a strong ROI for operators.”

Learn more at www.trio-tech.com.