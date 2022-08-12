Triotech to Demo New Attraction at IAAPA Europe

Triotech will be at IAAPA Expo Europe in London this Sept. 13-15. The company will showcase their new stand-up theater attraction on the show floor at booth #1317. The attraction is “part dynamic simulator, part flying theater.”

“We’re excited to meet our clients, prospects, partners and friends in London,” said Yannick Gemme, Triotech’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We have a lot of announcements and projects to share. The European market is strategic for Triotech and we work in close collaboration with our French division CL Corp to develop exciting attractions aimed at this segment.”

Special effects that are part of the stand-up theater attraction include scents, blast, leg ticklers, water and wind, “transporting visitors into an exciting experience.”

Learn more at www.trio-tech.com. IAAPA Expo Europe attendees can click here to book a meeting with Triotech.