Triotech Releases New Movie for Storm Attraction

Triotech recently released a new adventure for the Storm interactive VR coin-op simulator. The new film is called Sugary Slope.

It’s available free of charge for all existing and future units – part of Triotech’s strategy to expand its content library as it did for the longtime coin-op simulator Typhoon. “Our focus has always been creating fun for all ages,” said Ernest Yale, President and CEO of Triotech.

“We’re developing a content library with a wide appeal just like we did for our other attractions, because that’s what increases revenues for our operators. I can already tell you that even more content is coming in the future!”

Sugary Slope sends players on a “fun, action-packed and competitive race in a world of candies, lollipops and chocolate geysers.” Learn more at www.trio-tech.com.