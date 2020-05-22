Toy Factory Here to Help

With business once again underway at Toy Factory, the company said it’s “here to help our customers in every way possible,” including 2020 plans to run monthly promotions and more.

Currently, they’re offering a Video Game Plush Special that runs through the end of June for all RePlay subscribers, which includes a 10% discount on the popular licenses Minecraft, Halo and Angry Birds when you buy all three. They also promoting their new “Scoob!” movie plush series at a discounted price.

The goal of the promotions is to provide customers with special incentives as they begin to reopen their businesses. Other new 2020 licenses at Toy Factory include Barbie Pets, Whac-A-Mole, Rock ‘em Sock ‘em, Casper and custom movie assortments for the Wonder Woman movie in August and Connected movie this October.

Learn more about the company’s offerings at www.thetoyfactory.biz.