TouchTunes Releases 2020 End-of-Year Jukebox Charts

TouchTunes recently shared their year-end charts for 2020, based on music played by consumers across TouchTunes jukeboxes and the mobile app. The top-played artists were country singers and rockers – in order, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, AC/DC, Kid Rock and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The top three most-played songs were all – no surprise – alcohol-inspired tunes played at bars across the country. They were Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey, Morgan Wallen’s Whiskey Glasses and Luke Combs’ Beer Never Broke My Heart.

TouchTunes also shared the most-played songs from artists who passed away this year, including Joe Diffie. Fittingly, his Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die) was his top-played song this year.