TouchTunes, Metallica Team for Jukebox Day

From now through Dec. 8, in recognition of National Jukebox Day, TouchTunes has partnered with the band Metallica to give fans chances to win big prizes.

TouchTunes users can simply play any Metallica song (up to 250 entries) to be entered into the TouchTunes/Metallica sweepstakes.

The grand prize is two VIP tickets to Metallica’s M72 World Tour in Philadelphia and a meet and greet experience; second place will get a $500 Visa gift card; and third place offers 10 TouchTunes mobile app credit bundles of 100 credits each.

Hop on your local TouchTunes juke (see where they are via the mobile app) and play a Metallica song today!