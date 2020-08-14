Toronto Arcade Bar Opens Second Location

Nightowl, an arcade bar and live entertainment venue in Toronto, has opened up a new location while their original remains only available for private parties. The second location has a patio where they’re currently able to open for outdoor dining and drinking.

Owner Kurt Barton told blogTO that both locations will be opening for indoor dining and drinking during Stage 3 of reopening guidelines in the city.

While the doors have been closed at the first location, the popular arcade bar and live music venue has been undergoing some transformations – namely a new paint job and some new furniture.