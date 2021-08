Tornado Terry’s Family Amusement Center, located in Fort Worth, Texas, celebrated its 30th anniversary on Aug. 1.

According to Community Impact, the business features an “all-you-can-play” zone with classic and new arcade games for a flat admission fee. They also have token play on ticket and prize redemption games as well as billiards.

Party packages are available and a cornerstone of the venue, which dubs itself “The Coolest Place on Earth.” Learn more at www.tornadoterrys.com.