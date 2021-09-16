Topgolf Breaks Ground on New Idaho Location

Topgolf broke ground this week on a new facility in Meridian, Idaho. It will be the company’s 73rd venue worldwide. The entertainment facility is part of the new Eagle View Landing mix-use development in the city, according to KTVB.

“I think Meridian has always been the place to go to have fun and be,” said Mayor Robert Simison. “What we have along the interstate from the Speedway to Roaring Springs and Wahooz down the road, to Topgolf here to the Village, we are the family fun entertainment center of the Treasure Valley here in Meridian.”

The facility is expected to be finished in 12-18 months. Learn more at www.topgolf.com.