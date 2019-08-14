Trampoline Show Rates Will Increase This Friday

If you’re planning on registering for the International Assn. of Trampoline Parks 7th Annual Conference & Trade Show, you might as well do so now. Early bird prices are only good through Aug. 16. The event will be held at the Marriott French Quarter in New Orleans from Sept. 23-25.

Registration is currently $229 for park members, $329 for supplier members and $649 for non-members. After Aug. 16, those rates will be $279, $379 and $649, respectively. On-site registration is available, but will come at an even higher cost

The first day of the event will be the meet and greet reception, followed by workshops and the trade show on the second and third days. Conference add-on items include the Natchez Networking Boat Tour, the Golden Spring Awards Cocktail Reception & Dinner (held Sept. 24) and more. Additional information is online at www.indoortrampolineparks.org.