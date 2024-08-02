The Iron House Opening This Week

The Iron House, a new games and axe throwing venue in Hibbing, Minn., is set to open this week, Aug. 8, reports WDIO.

In addition to the axe throwing, there will be interactive darts, table games and more. The venue will be all ages until 8 p.m., when they’ll be 18-and-up. Kid-friendly options during the day include a Velcro overlay on the axe-throwing targets.

The company will also offer canned beverages and a small menu in partnership with nearby Sunrise Deli.

Learn more at www.ironhousemn.com.