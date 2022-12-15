Super Nintendo World Set to Open in February

The new Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood will open Feb. 17, reports KABC. The expanded area of the theme park will feature the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride and new features and attractions in the Mushroom Kingdom.

There will also be a restaurant called Toadstool Café, and a 1-UP Factory, which will have Nintendo-themed merchandise. Visitors will pass through Peach’s Castle on their way to the Mushroom Kingdom that includes Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. Wearable interactive wristbands called Power Up Bands will be available for guests to enhance their experience.

The flagship Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride is based on the video game series and givers riders an augmented reality experience along a moving ride track with a variety of outcomes. Learn more at www.universalstudioshollywood.com.