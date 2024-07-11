Stores Across U.S. Selling Ammo in Vending Machines

Making the rounds on social media lately is an interesting vending machine popping up around the country from American Rounds. According to KOCO, these heavy-duty machines are on location in Oklahoma, Alabama, Colorado and Texas, and shell out ammunition 24/7 without the need for a store clerk.

American Rounds said that the machines are equipped with “the latest AI technology,” with card scanning and facial recognition software verifying the identity and age of buyers, in compliance with federal and local regulations.

The machines are reportedly restocked every 2-4 weeks, said CEO Grant Magers. He also noted that the ID scanners are the same used by the TSA at airports.

Purchasers must be 21 or older to get ammo from the machines, which sell a variety of handgun, rifle and shotgun rounds. Learn more at www.americanrounds.com.