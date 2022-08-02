Stix Arcade Bar Announces Closure

Stix Arcade Bar in Champaign, Illinois, which opened in February 2020, will shut down sometime in August, the company reports.

“We want to thank everyone who has put in the time and effort to make Stix a fun place to hang out,” they wrote on their Facebook page. “We truly love this place, but the timing has been terrible from the start. We opened in February of 2020 to rave reviews and a packed house every night. But a month later everything changed. The pandemic hit and we tried to fight through.

“We have been closed to the public for almost half of our existence. We are proud to have made it this far, but in the end, it was just too much to overcome.”

They also added that there’s no plan to sell any of the arcade games, which are part of the owners’ personal collection.