Stern Pinball Hires Seth Davis as President

Stern Pinball just announced that Seth Davis has been hired as the company’s new president. Gary Stern, founder of Stern Pinball, will continue to serve as its chairman and CEO, and Dave Peterson will continue to serve as its vice chairman and EVP.

Davis spent a combined 21 years at The Walt Disney Company and General Electric, serving in a wide variety of roles at increasingly senior levels. Most recently, he served on the executive team responsible for the highly successful subscription-based streaming services Disney+ and ESPN+.

“I am very excited to have Seth join our team at Stern Pinball,” Gary Stern said. “Seth’s appointment will further help secure our future. His experience in gaming, operations, strategy and general management will help us continue our aggressive growth plans. As a lifelong gamer, Seth understands the passion of pinball fans and our obligation to serve that growing global community through great pinball games and experiences.”

Click here to read more about Davis’s appointment, or visit www.sternpinball.com for more info.