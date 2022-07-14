Stern Pinball Exhibiting San Diego Comic-Con

Stern Pinball will be at San Diego Comic-Con International next week from July 21-24 with their biggest presence at the show to date, the company reports.

If you’re there, Stern will be at booth #3721. Its Pop-up Arcade will be at the Marriott Marquis during the event as well. Stern also will have booth partners including Rebellion Republic, which will be bringing its music merch to the event; the duo will co-host rocker Ozzy Osbourne and comic book artist Todd McFarlane at the booth.

Learn more at www.comic-con.org and www.sternpinball.com.