Stern Pinball Debuts Metallica Remastered

After a teaser released earlier this week, Stern Pinball has officially unveiled their new Metallica Remasteredgame to coincide with Pinball Expo. The game, which revisits their 2013 Metallica machine, comes in Premium and Limited Edition models.

Stern says that Metallica Remastered is “updated with a full-color LCD display featuring all-new animations and live concert video footage.” The extended gameplay features a whopping 22 songs (eight more than the original). Cabinet improvements include the company’s new Expression Lighting system and two all-new art packages by Metallica artist Rhys Cooper.

“Players will experience the same great flow from the original Metallica playfield layout with geometry and mechanical improvements, new versions of gameplay toys, updated mechanical devices, and new UV lighting effects,” the company said.

Click here to see the full game details or visit www.sternpinball.com for more.