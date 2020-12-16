Stern Debuts New Led Zeppelin Pinball

Stern Pinball recently announced their latest machine Led Zeppelin. Based around the group Rolling Stone has called “one of the most enduring bands in rock history,” the game’s Pro edition will be in production starting next week.

According to Stern, the Limited-Edition model will be manufactured starting in mid-January followed by the Premium game in February. “With 300 million albums sold worldwide, Led Zeppelin appeals to your home buyer age group,” wrote CEO Gary Stern on the company’s first 2021 machine. “This title will appeal to out-of-home players as that market returns in the spring with the introduction of the Covid vaccines.”

The game itself is all about the music, featuring 10 full-length studio performances such as Immigrant Song, Whole Lotta Love, Communication Breakdown, Ramble On and Black Dog. To avoid repetition, the game start default selection is rotated if players don’t make their own selection. The music is interactive with the game.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin III, that album’s cover art was used as the basic for the Pro model machine; the Premium is based on the Led Zeppelin I album cover; and the Limited-Edition art is based on Swan Song Records’ Icarus trademark.

Live gameplay on a new machine with pinball player Jack Danger will stream on Stern’s Facebook page this Friday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. Central time: www.facebook.com/sternpinball. Learn more about the game in the meantime at www.sternpinball.com/game/led-zeppelin.