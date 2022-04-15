Sports & Social Set to Open April 28

The dining-entertainment concept Sports & Social is planning an April 28 grand opening at a new location in downtown Allentown, Pennsylvania. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 10:30 a.m. in the space that previously housed The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar, which closed in December, according to Lehigh Valley Live.

The 8,000-sq.-ft. space is part of a collection of venues by Live! Dining & Entertainment. The operator’s plans for this Allentown venue includes live music, arcade games, shuffleboard and much more.

For dining, Sports & Social offers from-scratch gameday favorites – from craft cocktails to special food menus. Learn more at www.sportsandsocial.com.