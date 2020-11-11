Speedzone in Los Angeles Reopens After Many Months

After being closed since March, Speedzone has finally been able to reopen this week (in fact, they are open as of today, Nov. 11) with enhanced safety measures and limited outdoor attractions.

They will offer go-karts, mini-golf and outdoor dining, and will be open for business Wednesdays through Sundays with reduced capacity. “With ongoing uncertainty since March, there have been limited options to get out of the house and engage in fun activities with friends, peers and loved ones,” the company said. “Speedzone has adapted their operations to meet California’s guidelines and continue to be a destination for a fun-filled outing.” Learn more at www.speedzone.com.