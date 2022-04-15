Speedy’s One Stop Now Part of BNAA

Speedy’s One Stop Repair Service is growing, the company says, recently noting that they’re now a part of Bandai Namco Amusement America.

“This exciting change will give us direct access to thousands of OEM parts across all the hit titles Bandai Namco has released over the years,” the company wrote. “We also will continue to repair thousands of titles across other manufacturers and continue to stock the components to handle all your repair needs.”

Learn more by emailing [email protected] or calling 630-238-2229.