Social Immersive Expo Co-Locating with EAG

The Social Immersive Entertainment Expo, a new trade event, is set to co-locate with the EAG Expo for the first time at ExCeL London from Jan. 14-16.

Organizers reported that among the companies there will be Sega Amusements International, Hero Zone VR, HOLOVIS, Laserforce International, Sacoa Cashless System and others.

“SIE Expo will be a one-of-a-kind event to share new developments, ideas and opportunities for the market,” organizers explained. “It is important to recognize that this is a first for the gathering of such industries and establishes the lead in the U.K. that social entertainment represents.”

Learn more about it at www.eagexpo.com/sie.