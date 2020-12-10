Slugterra Coming to Hologate

Hologate recently announced they will be releasing Slugterra on Hologate systems worldwide. The “action-packed, class-based, slug-slingin’ shooter” allows players to choose between four different characters in the Slugterra universe.

It’s a competitive game where players use slug-slingers to shoot slugs while jumping from platform to platform in the virtual world. Players can also explore and experience the expansive and multilevel game space, using each slug’s special powers to gain the advantage against opposing teams and win.

Click here to watch a Slugterra video or visit www.hologate.com for more information.