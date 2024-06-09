Slick City Action Park Opening Soon in Arizona

The first Arizona location for Slick City Action Park is set to open soon in Peoria, according to the Arizona Republic. The venue already has locations in Denver, St. Louis and Katy, Texas.

The 36,000-sq.-ft. space will prominently feature slides called Mega Launch, Royal Flush and The Dragon. The fun center features not only 10 indoor slides but an air court park (trampolines and inflatables for basketball, dodgeball and more), an “acrobat alley” with a trapeze and swing, as well as a junior play area with mini slides.