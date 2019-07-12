Alabama Splash Adventure Deploys CenterEdge Software

The 89-acre amusement and water park Alabama Splash Adventure recently chose CenterEdge Software as their point of sale software provider.

The outdoor facility implemented a full suite of CenterEdge management features – not just the POS software, but access control, event reservations, and food and beverage modules.

“We are thankful for all that our CenterEdge team has done and continues to do,” said Dan Koch, president of Alabama Adventure Splash. “We are up 25 percent in attendance and have already surpassed several records this early in the season.”

Visit www.centeredgesoftware.com and www.alabamasplash.com for more information about the companies.