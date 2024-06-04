Sidequest Arcade Bar Opens in Montana

Downtown Great Falls in Montana has its first arcade bar, according to KRTV. Co-owner Tianna Ford detailed that she grew up next to an arcade, “so it is bringing a bit of my childhood into my daily life.”

Called Sidequest, the arcade bar is an extension of The Block Bar and Grill. It’ll also be connected to the Big Dipper ice cream shop that’s scheduled to open in several weeks.

The venue features both vintage video games and pinball machines. You can learn more about their setup at www.facebook.com/sidequestbar.