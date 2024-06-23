Trending
Shaffer Distributing Marks 95th Anniversary at Zoo

Shaffer Distributing recently celebrated their company’s 95th anniversary at the Columbus Zoo with friends, family and employees.

The festivities began with a warm welcome from the Shaffer leadership team, the company reported, highlighting their long history and dedication to providing top-notch entertainment solutions for 95 years. 

“Employees and their families enjoyed a fun-filled day of activities at the renowned Columbus Zoo, savoring delicious food, engaging in team-building games, recognition for the Shaffer Core Values and creating lasting memories with their peers and loved ones.”

Learn more about the historic company at www.shafferdistributing.com.

