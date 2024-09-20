Semnox Partners With Adyen on Payment Security

Semnox Solutions recently announced their partnership with the financial technology platform Adyen. The collaboration “aims to strengthen Semnox’s payment platform, providing enhanced security and streamlined payment experiences for its clients.”

Adyen offers end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights and global financial products that’ll be integrated into Semnox’s online platform and transaction interfaces.

“Adyen’s global reach aligns perfectly with our expansive client base, making this partnership an ideal fit,” said Mathew Ninan, VP and head of product development for Semnox Solutions. “By integrating Adyen’s technology, we’re able to elevate our platform’s security and enhance the convenience of payment processes for our clients.”

