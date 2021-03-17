Semnox Launches Add-On for F&B Sales Forecast

Semnox Solutions recently reported they enhanced their Inventory Management module to include a “Recipe Management” feature, which can be implemented to forecast and manufacture recipes based on historic sales data.

“This is a game changer in standard F&B implementation to track cost and manage inventory accurately,” they said. Semnox’s Parafait eZeeInventory application manages the complete inventory process – from item setup and order purchasing to receiving and stock control.

“The Recipe Management will now provide users with the ability to forecast, plan and prepare food and beverages based on historical data and upcoming events, making it possible to tracking inventory at the level of ingredients for each food or beverage sold, thereby helping businesses manage stock purchases, and wastages effectively,” the company wrote.

