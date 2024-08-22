Sega’s Hyper Cross Heading to IAAPA Europe

The snowmobiling action of Hyper Cross from Sega Amusements International will be available for demonstration at this year’s IAAPA Expo Europe, held Sept. 24-26 at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam. Sega will be in booths #8370 and #8470.

The Hyper Cross twin cabinet features two full-size snowmobile replicas, captivating track lighting and a grand billboard, the company said.

“Hyper Cross also features force feedback, wind effects and an impressive surround sound system,” Sega added. “These elements truly enhance the realism and ensures players feel like they are right in the middle of the heart-pounding action. This game offers a sensational racing adventure regardless of whether they are a casual or seasoned player.”

You can learn more about this game and others by emailing [email protected].