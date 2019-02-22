BullShooter Tour Darts into Pennsylvania

The latest stop on Arachnid’s BullShooter Tour was Feb. 8-10 in Pittsburgh with competition drawing players from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, New Jersey, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Maryland, New York and Michigan.

Among the winners were husband-wife duo Mark and Kelly Meares of Sarasota, Fla. (pictured at right). They took home the Mixed Cricket Doubles 1st place plaques. BullShooter tourneys feature singles, doubles and triples events.

Upcoming tournaments are in Knoxville, Tenn. (today, Feb. 22), Stone Mountain, Ga. (March 8) and Omaha, Neb. (March 22). The finals will be held May 23-27 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill.

A full list of winners and more information is available at www.bullshooter.com/tournaments.