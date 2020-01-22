RePlay Directory Update

RePlay tries very hard to make sure its annual directory (and every issue) has top-notch, accurate industry information. Every now and again, we goof.

Please grab your January issue and make the following corrections and additions: 1. Turn to page 12 and make sure you call Jennison at 855-JET-GAME (855-538-4263). 2. Add Twisted Quarter Inc. to your parts and services section. They’re a national parts house located at 2305 60th Drive East, Bradenton, FL 34203. CEO Andrew Dent can be reached at 941-745-8400 or [email protected]. They carry a complete line of coin machine parts and supplies: monitors, bill validators, power supplies, joysticks, buttons, trackballs, guns, locks, billiards and 6,000 more items in stock and ready to ship.

We also have a planned upcoming feature on Twisted Quarter, so keep your eyes out for them in a future issue as well.