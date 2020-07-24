Sacoa Taking Part in IAAPA’s Virtual Expo: Asia Event

IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia, the first event of its kind from the attractions association, will be held online from July 28-30, and cashless system company Sacoa will be there showcasing their latest products.

To assist customers as businesses reopen, Sacoa says it’s offering solutions “for a safer experience that saves times and eliminates lines.” This includes online sales, the Sacoa mobile app, online event booking, automated recharging stations and RFID wristbands.

Sacoa representatives will be on hand to chat at the virtual expo in the Computer Systems / Software pavilion. Click hereto register. IAAPA members get in for free. The non-member rate is $200 for full access to the virtual trade show floor and on-demand education conference.