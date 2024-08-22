Sacoa Exhibiting at IATP, IAAPA Europe Trade Shows

Sacoa will be taking their K4 Kiosk and cashless technology to the IATP Conference & Trade Show (the trampoline and adventure park event) from Sept. 9-11 in Hollywood, Fla. (booth #314). Later in the month, Sacoa will head across the pond to Amsterdam for IAAPA Expo Europe, where they’ll be in booth #8362.

Aside from the K4 Kiosk, Sacoa will be showing off their Spark Reader with QRPlay, Zodiac, online modules and much more.

“We are thrilled to be participating in these prestigious shows and look forward to connecting with industry operators,” said Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International. “Our team of experts will be on hand to discuss our latest innovative solutions and an exclusive preview of upcoming product launches in the world of cashless systems.”

Visit www.sacoacard.com or call 407-499-1876 to learn more.